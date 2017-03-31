The 2018 Ford Mustang has a pulse

Mar 31, 2017
Ford has given its 2018 Mustang a pulse.

When you unlock the door and hop behind the wheel, the backlit engine starter button will pulsate at 30 beats per minute.

The button is located on the lower driver’s side of the center stack, just in front of the gear lever, and will keep beating until the engine is fired up.

2018 Ford Mustang

2018 Ford Mustang

According to Ford, the pulse matches the average resting heart rate of an adult mustang, as in the horse.

The new engine starter is just one of many changes Ford is introducing on its 2018 Mustang. As we learned at the car’s January debut, the current Mustang’s V-6 has been dropped and the 6-speed automatic replaced by an advanced 10-speed unit (the same one featured in the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1). There’s also revised styling, plus new performance options borrowed from the hardcore Mustang Shelby GT350 models.

Base Mustangs are now powered by the turbocharged 2.3-liter inline-4. Don't worry, the Mustang GT still has a 5.0-liter V-8, and it's been reworked with direct injection and a higher redline. Final performance numbers will be announced closer to the market launch this fall.

