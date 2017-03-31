Lamborghini Centenario spotted looking delightful in Paris





With a price tag of $1.9 million, the Lamborghini Centenario utterly rebukes Henry Ford’s famed quote stating, “You can have it any color you like, as long as it’s black.”

That’s because with premium pricing comes premium treatment and each one of the Lamborghini Centenario’s 40 customers will have the chance to choose their own paint finishes and accents.

It was only a month ago that Lamborghini delivered the first Centenario. Now we have our first look at one of the cars in public, and it looks drop dead gorgeous.

Sporting a matte white finish with red, white, and green striping, and blue body accents, the buyer certainly outfitted his or her Centenario tastefully. Beauty remains in the eye of the beholder, but there’s no denying the Centenario’s striking presence, especially in a color combination like this.

Lamborghini revealed the Centenario in 2016 to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the birth of company founder Ferrucio Lamborghini. At a quick glance, this is indeed a Lamborghini Aventador LP 750-4 SuperVeloce, but the Italian supercar manufacturer went through the trouble to ensure it’s a very different bull.

The exterior shape is completely new and features exposed rear tires, with inspiration coming from motorcycles. It also houses Lamborghini’s first ever touchscreen inside, measuring in at 10.1 inches. But, it’s the performance that’s exciting.

Engineers raised the engine’s redline from 8,500 to 8,600 rpm, lowered the pressure for the intake manifold, and installed a muffler to reduce back pressure. The results? 19 additional horsepower for a grand total of 759 hp. Lamborghini also debuted its first-ever rear-wheel steering system with the Centenario as well.

The video gives us a quick look of the Centenario in the flesh, but we’ll be seeing more of the car soon. It’s also been cast in "Transformers: The Last Knight," where it will star as Hot Rod alongside Bumblebee and Optimus Prime.

--Sean Szymkowski