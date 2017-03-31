2017 Volvo V90 Cross Country, 2017 Bugatti Chiron, Shelby GT350: The Week In Reverse

Follow Joel Add to circle



Bugatti Chiron first drive Enlarge Photo

We got things dirty in the 2017 Volvo V90 Cross Country, had some high-speed fun in the 2017 Bugatti Chiron, and learned that 2016 Mustang Shelby GT350 owners are suing Ford. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at 'Motor Authority.'

The successor to the Bugatti Veyron is finally here, and we took it for a spin. By spin, we mean hit warp speed in the new 2017 Chiron, because with nearly 1,500 horsepower there's nothing slow about it.

A prototype for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS has been spotted testing. But the redesigned CLS isn't the only fastback sedan headed to Mercedes showrooms: there'll be a Meredes-AMG offering, too.

We slid behind the wheel of the 2017 Volvo V90 Cross Country and drove it both on and off the road. With 8.3 inches of ground clearance, a widened track, and specialized tires, the V90 Cross Country is far more capable than most consumers will imagine.

Toyota teased the FT-4X concept which will make its formal debut in April at the 2017 New York auto show. Set to be a off-road-oriented SUV, the new concept could preview a revival of the FJ Cruiser, or perhaps not.

Some 2016 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 owners have filed a lawsuit against the Blue Oval claiming their cars weren't "track ready" as marketed. The lawsuit claims some of the owners' cars will overheat in as little as 15 minutes of hard driving.