Jeep reveals 7 seriously capable concept vehicles for 51st annual Easter Safari





It’s nearly time for Jeep’s annual Easter Safari in Moab, Utah, and that means we’ve been graced with some seriously cool concept vehicles. Jeep has whetted its enthusiasts’ appetites with 7 concept vehicles to celebrate the Easter Safari, and each sports unique capability and designs to take Moab’s trails by storm.

Jeep Grand One for Moab Easter Jeep Safari, 2017 Enlarge Photo

Grand One

To start, Jeep has brought us back to 1993 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Grand Cherokee with the Jeep Grand One. The brand calls the Grand One a modernized take on the ZJ Grand Cherokee with 18-inch lace style wheels, high-clearance fender flares, and an extended wheelbase.

As cool as it looks, it’s also serious about tackling trails. It features 33-inch BFGoodrich mud-terrain KM2 tires, selectable locking differentials, and a two-inch suspension lift. Power comes from a 5.2-liter V-8 paired to a four-speed automatic transmission.

The coolest part? Jeep went all-out retro and kept features such as the original car phone. You can also spy a Nintendo Gameboy in the backseat, too.

Jeep Safari for Moab Easter Jeep Safari, 2017 Enlarge Photo

Safari

The Wrangler-based Jeep Safari concept is all about catering to backseat passengers while exploring the unbeaten path. Jeep outfitted the Safari concept with a translucent hard-top roof panel to ensure the best views for those sitting behind the driver. The doors, which Jeep calls “windoors”, are hinged to allow easy access into the vehicle and even feature a zipper opening to let the great outdoors in.

There’s also an aluminum cargo rack (with a drone to boot!), boatsided rocker panels, and custom head and tail lamps to complete concept’s overall design.

The Safari concept won’t be giving passengers much of a view if it’s not capable. Thankfully, it should do just fine. A Dana 44 axle, equipped with selectable differential lockers sits under the Safari's skin, while the body rides atop 35-inch BFGoodrich mud-terrain KM2 tires. Power comes from the tried and true 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine, while Jeep selected a five-speed automatic transmission to distribute the power.

Jeep Quicksand for Moab Easter Jeep Safari, 2017 Enlarge Photo

Quicksand

Moving right along, we come to the Jeep Quicksand. It has a completely different take on Jeep’s lineage of off-roading: it’s all about the sand. Powered by a 392 Hemi crate engine with eight-stack injection and mated to a six-speed manual gearbox, the Quicksand will do just as the name implies. That is, getting you across the sand quickly.

The Quicksand also embodies a bit of old school hot rodding, too, with its chopped hardtop and windshield. The hood even sports open headers through a cutout in a game of Hemi-sponsored peekaboo.

However, despite it’s performance and sand dunning cues, this Jeep remains ready for any terrain. It features 32-inch BFGoodrich mud-terrain KM2 tires up front, and 37-inch tires in the rear with coilover shocks.

Jeep Trailpass for Moab Easter Jeep Safari, 2017 Enlarge Photo

Trailpass

The all-new Jeep Compass finds some Moab-inspired love with the Trailpass concept, which takes the Trailhawk and kicks it up another notch. With a 1.5-inch lift kit and Continental TerrainContact tires, the Trailpass makes its case as a less extreme, but still capable, Moab concept.