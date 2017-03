Mercedes-Benz: What’s new for 2017

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class (E300) Enlarge Photo

Mercedes-Benz has one of the biggest lineups of any automaker on the planet. It may even be the biggest if you include the various commercial vehicles that also wear the famous three-pointed star.

In the United States, the lineup isn’t as large as in other regions but there’s still a hefty number of models to negotiate when headed to the dealership.

Here’s a rundown of what’s just been added for 2017:

2017 Mercedes-Benz B-Class:

No changes.

2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA:

Minor visual tweaks.

New options including LED headlights.

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA:

No changes.

Updated model to be introduced for 2018.

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class:

Coupe and convertible body styles introduced.

C350e Plug-In Hybrid introduced.

Mercedes-AMG C43 replaces C450 AMG.

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC:

GLC Coupe bodystyle introduced.

Mercedes-AMG GLC43 introduced.

Mercedes-AMG GLC63 to be introduced for 2018.

2017 Mercedes-Benz SLC:

Updated model replaces SLK-Class.

Includes SLC300 and Mercedes-AMG SLC43.

2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class:

Redesigned model introduced.

Size slightly up on previous model.

Includes sedan and wagon body styles.

Features S-Class-like interior.

Includes E300, E400 and Mercedes-AMG E43.

Coupe and cabriolet body styles to be introduced for 2018.

Mercedes-AMG E63 to be introduced for 2018.

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE:

Mercedes-AMG GLE43 replaces GLE450 AMG

2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class:

Convertible body style introduced.

Limited-edition Mercedes-Maybach S650 Cabriolet introduced.

Updated model to be introduced for 2018.

2017 Mercedes-Benz CLS:

No changes.

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS:

Updated model replaces GL-Class.

Includes GLS450, GLS550 and Mercedes-AMG GLS63.

2017 Mercedes-Benz SL:

Updated model introduced.

Includes SL450, SL550, Mercedes-AMG SL63 and Mercedes-AMG SL65.

2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class:

G550 4x4² introduced.

Enhanced infotainment system.

2017 Mercedes-AMG GT:

Base GT introduced.

New options including aerodynamic package, track-ready tires and onboard trickle charger.

Updated model to be introduced for 2018.

Convertible body style to be introduced for 2018.

GT C and GT R to be introduced for 2018.

