Tesla CEO Elon Musk launches Neuralink venture to merge human brain with AI

Mar 30, 2017
Tesla CEO Elon Musk presents Powerwall 2.0 and SolarCity solar roof

Tesla CEO Elon Musk presents Powerwall 2.0 and SolarCity solar roof

First it was electric cars, and then came the mission to conquer space exploration and Mars. Now, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has set his sights on yet another lofty venture called Neuralink.

According to The Wall Street Journal (subscription required), Neuralink’s mission is to help human beings merge with artificial intelligence and software to allow for improved memory, interfacing with computer devices, and even potentially help alleviate those sufferings from various illnesses and diseases.

In Musk’s own words, he said, “it's mostly about the bandwidth, the speed of the connection between your brain and the digital version of yourself, particularly output.”

The technological goals Musk and Neuralink wish to accomplish are only the stuff of science fiction at present. Today’s medical technology still makes it very dangerous to operate on the human brain, and there’s the small asterisk of volunteering yourself for doctors to poke around in your noggin.

As mentioned above, Musk is an ambitious guy. Not only has his work involved Tesla, but let’s not forget about Hyperloop and its potential tunnel company offshoot that simply began with a Twitter post from Musk at SpaceX HQ. Then there are Tesla solar roof shingles, the Powerwall home battery, and the list goes on...

If you thought both SpaceX and Hyperloop were seriously ambitious, Neuralink should put Musk and his team to the test.

