Glickenhaus’ SCG003C mauls Monza

The SCG003C is a GT3-spec race car that with relatively minor modifications can be legally driven on the street.

In fact, the company behind the car, America's Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus, is offering a conversion service for owners of SCG003C race cars that have been retired from racing.

One of the converted race cars, referred to as a SCG003CS, was presented at this month’s 2017 Geneva auto show. It was shown alongside the completed SCG003 road car, referred to as the SCG003S.

Deep down the car remains a thoroughbred race car designed from the onset for competition. Here we see it in race mode testing at Monza in Italy; in this spec it features a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V-6 built by Honda’s HPD motorsport division and tuned to a regulation-specific 530 horsepower.

Since its debut in 2015, the car has seen plenty of action, primarily in Germany’s VLN series which includes the Nürburgring 24 Hours. Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus has also teamed up with Germany’s Traum Motorsport to offer a customer racing program linked with a number of sanctioned events including the aforementioned VLN series.