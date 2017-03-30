2018 Lynk & Co 02 spy shots

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Chinese automaker Geely late last year launched the new brand Lynk & Co whose first model is a compact SUV called the 01.

A prototype for Lynk & Co’s second model, a compact sedan, has now been spotted. It’s expected to be called the 02 and go on sale in China later this year.

The spy shots don’t reveal much in the way of details but if you look closely there appears to be the same Porsche-inspired nose as seen on the 01.

That’s not all the 02 will have in common with the 01. Both cars are designed around the CMA (Compact Modular Architecture) compact car platform developed by Geely and Volvo. Volvo is using the platform for an XC40 compact SUV related to the 01, as well as an S40 sedan related to the 02. Volvo will also use the CMA platform for a replacement for its current V40 hatchback, and this will likely also be related to a Lynk & Co model.

Lynk & Co 01 Enlarge Photo

Lynk & Co’s vehicles will be built in China but sold globally, including in the United States. The company has an ambitious sales target of 500,000 annual sales within the next five years.

Lynk & Co plans to start sales in China towards the end of this year. The company has hinted that sales in Europe and the U.S. will commence towards the end of 2018.

To stand out from the crowd, Lynk & Co will adopt a sales strategy similar to that of Tesla. Dealers will be company-owned and pricing will be fixed.

Lynk & Co also hopes to stand out with connectivity and cloud services. Its vehicles will always be connected to the Internet and come straight from the factory with an open API, an app store and vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communication. For example, Lynk & Co vehicles will be able to share data among themselves, such as available parking spaces and traffic conditions, and owners will be able to share their vehicles with other drivers using an app.