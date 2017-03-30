Why doesn't the Koenigsegg Regera have a transmission?--Part 2





Engineering Explained returns to correctly answer why the Koenigsegg Regera doesn’t have a transmission.

Bad math. It happens to the best of us, even our friend Jason Fenske, the host of the channel. Jason previously walked us through why the Koenigsegg Regera doesn’t have a transmission, but instead, how it uses a single-speed gear ratio and why additional gearing would not be beneficial. However, Jason returns in this new video to correct himself.

Still using the power of math, Jason states that the deciding factor in understanding if the engine and electric motors can provide enough torque to spin the wheels at 160 mph is the tire itself and the normal force on it. Previously, air resistance was also calculated, which Jason determined was irrelevant to the calculations.

The new mathematical calculations assume the center of pressure is directly in line with the center of gravity for all intents and purposes, and with some division here, a bit of multiplying there, Jason comes to the conclusion the 5.0-liter V8 engine found in the Regera does not provide enough torque to spin the rear wheels by themselves. In fact, it makes only 71 percent of the torque needed, compared to the old conclusion of 72 percent.

But, again, the electric motors come to the rescue. The electric motors and their 664 pound-feet of torque, which provide around 40 percent of the total torque, would provide the additional 29 percent of torque needed to spin the tires.

To reiterate, this video doesn’t disprove Jason’s previous conclusion, but instead re-proves it with correct math and calculations. He does a much better job at explaining himself, so have a look for yourself.

--Sean Szymkowski