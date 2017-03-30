Why doesn't the Koenigsegg Regera have a transmission?--Part 2

Mar 30, 2017

Engineering Explained returns to correctly answer why the Koenigsegg Regera doesn’t have a transmission.

Bad math. It happens to the best of us, even our friend Jason Fenske, the host of the channel. Jason previously walked us through why the Koenigsegg Regera doesn’t have a transmission, but instead, how it uses a single-speed gear ratio and why additional gearing would not be beneficial. However, Jason returns in this new video to correct himself.

Still using the power of math, Jason states that the deciding factor in understanding if the engine and electric motors can provide enough torque to spin the wheels at 160 mph is the tire itself and the normal force on it. Previously, air resistance was also calculated, which Jason determined was irrelevant to the calculations.

The new mathematical calculations assume the center of pressure is directly in line with the center of gravity for all intents and purposes, and with some division here, a bit of multiplying there, Jason comes to the conclusion the 5.0-liter V8 engine found in the Regera does not provide enough torque to spin the rear wheels by themselves. In fact, it makes only 71 percent of the torque needed, compared to the old conclusion of 72 percent.

But, again, the electric motors come to the rescue. The electric motors and their 664 pound-feet of torque, which provide around 40 percent of the total torque, would provide the additional 29 percent of torque needed to spin the tires.

To reiterate, this video doesn’t disprove Jason’s previous conclusion, but instead re-proves it with correct math and calculations. He does a much better job at explaining himself, so have a look for yourself.

--Sean Szymkowski

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2018 BMW 2-Series Active Tourer spy shots 2018 BMW 2-Series Active Tourer spy shots
2017 Volvo V90 Cross Country first drive review: the wagon Americans should want 2017 Volvo V90 Cross Country first drive review: the wagon Americans should want
Dodge Demon can use air conditioner to cool intake air Dodge Demon can use air conditioner to cool intake air
2018 Lynk & Co 02 spy shots 2018 Lynk & Co 02 spy shots
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Get FREE Dealer Quotes

From dealers near you
Go!

Research New Cars

Go!


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.