Jeep Wrangler leak, Dodge Demon cooling tech, Kia Stinger carbon pack: Today’s Car News

2018 Kia Stinger, 2017 Seoul auto show Enlarge Photo

Grainy shots of what’s likely to be the redesigned Jeep Wrangler have surfaced online. The shots show a Wrangler Unlimited model—before and after its doors and roof are removed.

Dodge has revealed a little more info on its upcoming Challenger SRT Demon. The latest regards a cooling system that Dodge says is a first for a production car.

Kia’s Stinger has made its debut in the automaker’s home market. Kia used the opportunity to reveal a new carbon fiber pack that includes a grille surround and a few other parts made out of the lightweight stuff.

Is this the 2018 Jeep Wrangler?

Dodge Demon can use air conditioner to cool intake air

Kia Stinger 0-60 time under 4.9 seconds

Ford taking cloth upholstery upmarket with new package for Edge

VW Golf R buyers can now add factory-blessed Akrapovič titanium exhaust

Modified European VW diesels 'undrivable,' say some owners

2018 BMW 2-Series Active Tourer spy shots

How to keep your teen from drinking and driving

2017 Dodge Challenger GT second drive

Fast-charging a 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV

