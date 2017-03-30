Jeep Wrangler leak, Dodge Demon cooling tech, Kia Stinger carbon pack: Today’s Car News

Mar 30, 2017
2018 Kia Stinger, 2017 Seoul auto show

2018 Kia Stinger, 2017 Seoul auto show

Grainy shots of what’s likely to be the redesigned Jeep Wrangler have surfaced online. The shots show a Wrangler Unlimited model—before and after its doors and roof are removed.

Dodge has revealed a little more info on its upcoming Challenger SRT Demon. The latest regards a cooling system that Dodge says is a first for a production car.

Kia’s Stinger has made its debut in the automaker’s home market. Kia used the opportunity to reveal a new carbon fiber pack that includes a grille surround and a few other parts made out of the lightweight stuff.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Is this the 2018 Jeep Wrangler?

Dodge Demon can use air conditioner to cool intake air

Kia Stinger 0-60 time under 4.9 seconds

Ford taking cloth upholstery upmarket with new package for Edge

VW Golf R buyers can now add factory-blessed Akrapovič titanium exhaust

Modified European VW diesels 'undrivable,' say some owners

2018 BMW 2-Series Active Tourer spy shots

How to keep your teen from drinking and driving

2017 Dodge Challenger GT second drive

Fast-charging a 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV

