Dodge Demon can use air conditioner to cool intake air

Mar 30, 2017
Teaser for 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon debuting at 2017 New York auto show

We’re now less than a fortnight out from the debut of the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon at the 2017 New York auto show. Nevertheless, Dodge still has plenty of details to reveal.

After learning over the past couple of weeks how the Demon’s been designed to launch like a dedicated drag racer, we now head back to the engine department to learn how the car will maintain its big power even after long summer days at the strip.

The Demon will come with distinct cooling advantages that enable its supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 to perform like it’s running on a crisp winter’s morning—even when ambient temperatures are into the triple figures. The key is a cooling system for the compressed air coming out of the supercharger (known as charge air), which Dodge says is a first for a production car.

Conventional cooling methods consist of simply using ambient air or coolant to reduce charge air temps, usually with an intercooler. The Demon, when the driver has selected drag mode from the driving modes selector, goes a step further by also using the cabin’s air conditioner to cool the charge air.

Dodge doesn’t go into detail on how the system works but says it can reduce intake air temps by up to 45 degrees F.

We also know that the Demon will boast the largest functional hood scoop ever fitted to the production car as well as an air inlets integrated with each of the headlights. These help to significantly reduce the temperature of the air before it enters the supercharger.

Dodge plans to reveal the Demon on April 11, the eve of the NY auto show. To keep track of all the details revealed so far, you’ll find our complete coverage at this link. You can also visit the website www.ifyouknowyouknow.com to view a countdown to the remaining Demon videos as well as download some content. And for more coverage on the NY auto show, head to our dedicated hub.

HI-RES GALLERY: Teaser for 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon debuting at 2017 New York auto show
