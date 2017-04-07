Ford has an experience for Ford Performance Vehicle buyers like no other

Follow Joel Add to circle



Most performance vehicle buyers don't use their vehicles as intended, or don't even know how.

For that very reason many automakers now offer their own schools to teach buyers to take advantage of the capabilities of their vehicles.

Then there's Ford Performance Racing School, and while it's similar to what many automakers offer, there's one vehicle that truly sets it apart: the F-150 Raptor.

Joining the fray

From Porsche to Mercedes-AMG and BMW, automakers are providing free performance driving schools to their customers with the purchase of performance cars. Ford's Performance Driving School comes gratis with the purchase of any Ford Performance vehicle.

It's a one-day "school" and it's vehicle specific. Buy a Fiesta ST or Focus ST and you get to attend the ST Octane Academy. Purchase a Mustang Shelby GT350 and you get a pass to the GT350 Track Attack. Focus RS? Adrenaline Academy. The Raptor nets you entry to the Raptor Assault school.

Each of these are one-day schools that include classroom sessions, track time, and meals, but the cost of your flight and hotel is on you.

While there are some slight differences from what the ST Octane Academy, GT350 Track Attack, and Adrenaline Academy offer compared to other automaker's programs--location, vehicle setup---the similarities far out weigh the differences.

With the Focus RS Adrenaline Academy, you will start the day with a classroom session, hop into a van for a tour of the track, and then head out for track time with some lead-follow laps along with instructor ride-alongs. You put it all together just before lunch with some hot laps.

After lunch, you return to the classroom for some more talk, then move to the track for vehicle dynamics exercises, ranging from a figure-eight and an autocross to a drift circle.

Sound familiar? There's nothing wrong with being similar to other automaker's performance driving schools, because this is vehicle-specific for the owner.