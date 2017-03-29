Rugged Toyota FT-4X concept rocking up to 2017 New York auto show

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Teaser for Toyota FT-4X concept debuting at 2017 New York auto show Enlarge Photo

Toyota has released a teaser shot for a concept called the FT-4X that we’ll see for the first time at next month’s 2017 New York auto show.

The “FT” in the name stands for “Future Toyota” and is a standard feature of many concept car names from the Japanese automaker. And the “4X” suggests that we could be dealing with a 4x4 of some sort, though it easily could mean something entirely different.

The teaser shot reveals what appears to be rugged body cladding as well as a chunky off-road tire—albeit one wrapped around an 18-inch wheel. Unfortunately, that’s all we know at present.

But with a new Jeep Wrangler just around the corner and Ford committed to launching a new Bronco, perhaps Toyota is toying with the idea of a new FJ Cruiser and is planning to use the FT-4X to gauge interest. Another possibility is that we’ll be treated with a preview of a new 4Runner variant more capable than the current TRD Pro Series.

We’ll have all the details soon as the New York auto show’s April 12 opening day is now just a fortnight away. To learn about some of the other vehicles appearing at the show, head to our dedicated hub.