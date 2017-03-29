Mercedes S-Class leak, Porsche 911 spy shots, Volvo S60 and V60 Polestar review: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



The Mercedes-Benz S-Class will be updated for the 2018 model year. Leaked shots reveal the visual tweaks that will be made.

Another upcoming car in the headlines is Porsche’s next-generation 911. A prototype for what’s likely to be the Carrera S model has been spotted on the Nürburgring.

The original Volvo S60 Polestar and its V60 wagon sibling thoroughly impressed us when launched three years ago. The cars have since switched from 6- to 4-cylinder power. Is the magic still there? Find out in our first drive review.

