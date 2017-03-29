Police thwart plan to steal remains of Enzo Ferrari





Enzo Ferrari Enlarge Photo

It appears a gang of criminals had their own interpretation of “The Italian Job” in the works, but ultimately, it failed.

Automotive News (subscription required) reports that Italian investigators foiled the gang’s plan to steal the remains of Enzo Ferrari, the founder of the iconic supercar manufacturer and race team that bears his name.

The gang was reportedly gearing up to steal Ferrari’s remains and demand a ransom from his family. Police in Nuoro on the island of Sardinia didn’t provide any additional details about how the criminals planned to execute their plot, but did reveal that the plan was uncovered during an investigation into arms and drug trafficking.

The investigation led to a group of arrests, though none of those involved have been identified.

Ferrari, whose life will be portrayed in not one, but two biopics currently in the works, passed away in 1988 at the age of 90. His remains are located in a family tomb at the San Cataldo cemetery in Modena, not far from the Ferrari factory.

--Sean Szymkowski