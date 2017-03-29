Lamborghini Huracán Performante engine revs are pure aural pleasure





Grab your headphones and crank up the volume, supercar fans. There’s nothing quite like the sweet sound of a Lamborghini V-10, and we're thankful that YouTuber BrianZuk has uploaded video of the Italian firm's Huracán Performante starting up and rev.

If you’ve been under a rock, we’ll catch you up to speed quickly. And we really mean really quickly, because the news surrounding the Huracán Performante involves a seriously quick track time.

The Huracán Performante was most recently crowned king of the ring, the Nürburgring, that is. Its run dethroned the long-reigning Porsche 918 Spyder’s 6:57 with a seriously quick 6:52.01. So, yes, you should be excited to give this car a listen.

With a distinct, exotic-sounding starter, the Huracán Performante roars to life, and the bark is just as satisfying as the supercar’s bite. Lamborghini revised the exhaust system from the regular Huracán to not only induce additional aural pleasure, but also increase its output by 30 horsepower and 30 pound-feet of torque.

Those in earshot of the Huracán Performante were certainly granted a treat at Los Gatos Luxury Cars in California. And listening to the sweet, sweet symphony of the car’s V-10 engine sure is a lot less expensive than ponying up the $274,390 price tag Lamborghini asks. We’ll just go ahead and give the car another listen as we scrape our collective pennies together.

