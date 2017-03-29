Lamborghini Huracán Performante engine revs are pure aural pleasure

Mar 29, 2017

Grab your headphones and crank up the volume, supercar fans. There’s nothing quite like the sweet sound of a Lamborghini V-10, and we're thankful that YouTuber BrianZuk has uploaded video of the Italian firm's Huracán Performante starting up and rev.

If you’ve been under a rock, we’ll catch you up to speed quickly. And we really mean really quickly, because the news surrounding the Huracán Performante involves a seriously quick track time.

The Huracán Performante was most recently crowned king of the ring, the Nürburgring, that is. Its run dethroned the long-reigning Porsche 918 Spyder’s 6:57 with a seriously quick 6:52.01. So, yes, you should be excited to give this car a listen.

With a distinct, exotic-sounding starter, the Huracán Performante roars to life, and the bark is just as satisfying as the supercar’s bite. Lamborghini revised the exhaust system from the regular Huracán to not only induce additional aural pleasure, but also increase its output by 30 horsepower and 30 pound-feet of torque.

Those in earshot of the Huracán Performante were certainly granted a treat at Los Gatos Luxury Cars in California. And listening to the sweet, sweet symphony of the car’s V-10 engine sure is a lot less expensive than ponying up the $274,390 price tag Lamborghini asks. We’ll just go ahead and give the car another listen as we scrape our collective pennies together.

--Sean Szymkowski

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR spy shots 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR spy shots
Apple CarPlay adds shortcuts for most recently used apps Apple CarPlay adds shortcuts for most recently used apps
2017 Dodge Challenger GT second drive 2017 Dodge Challenger GT second drive
2017 Volvo S60 and V60 Polestar first drive review: the 365-day sports cars 2017 Volvo S60 and V60 Polestar first drive review: the 365-day sports cars
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Get FREE Dealer Quotes

From dealers near you
Go!

Research New Cars

Go!

Related Used Listings

Browse used listings in your area.
Listings Powered by


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.