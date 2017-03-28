Mini: What’s new for 2017

Mar 28, 2017
2017 Mini Cooper Countryman

After rapidly expanding its lineup with niche products like the Paceman and Coupe and Roadster models, Mini decided to prune back its lineup with the arrival of its third-generation range.

This has seen the niche products disappear and the lineup streamlined to four distinct product lines, the latest of which, the second-generation Countryman, has been introduced for 2017. The others include the Hardtop, Convertible and Clubman.

Here’s a rundown of what's new from Mini for 2017.

2017 Mini Hardtop:

  • Mini Seven special edition trim added.

2017 Mini Convertible:

  • No changes.

2017 Mini Clubman:

  • John Cooper Works Clubman added.
  • John Cooper Works features turbocharged inline-4, choice of 6-speed manual or 8-speed automatic transmissions, and all-wheel drive.

2017 Mini Countryman:

  • Redesigned model introduced for 2017.
  • Size increases compared to previous model.
  • Available in Cooper, Cooper S and Cooper S E ALL4 trim.
  • Cooper features turbocharged 1.5-liter inline-4, choice of 6-speed automatic or manual transmissions, and choice of front- or all-wheel drive.
  • Cooper S features turbocharged 1.5-liter inline-4, choice of 8-speed automatic or 6-speed manual transmissions, and choice of front- or all-wheel drive.
  • Cooper S E ALL4 features plug-in hybrid powertrain combining turbocharged inline-4, 6-speed automatic, electric motor and all-wheel drive.
  • John Cooper Works Countryman to be introduced for 2018.

To find out what's new from your favorite brand, click here.

Tags:
Posted in:

