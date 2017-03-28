2018 Acura TLX will boast new look, tech

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Teaser for 2018 Acura TLX debuting at 2017 New York auto show Enlarge Photo

The Acura TLX is a safe choice for buyers looking for a small sedan with a bit of luxury thrown in, though it doesn’t manage to conjure much excitement. Acura is hoping to fix that with a substantial update coming for the 2018 model year.

A teaser released ahead of the car’s debut next month at the 2017 New York auto show reveals that the updated TLX will adopt the aggressive look of Acura’s Precision concept unveiled at the 2016 Detroit auto show. The angular headlights, grille and enlarged Acura logo all resemble units used on the imposing concept. It’s a look that’s already filtered across to the MDX.

Acura says the 2018 TLX will also benefit from some technology enhancements but doesn’t go into detail. It’s possible the new tech will include an updated infotainment system and new driver assist features.

Acura Precision Concept, 2016 Detroit Auto Show Enlarge Photo

The TLX is currently offered with a 206-horsepower 2.4-liter inline-4 or 290-hp 3.5-liter V-6, with drive to the front wheels only as standard for both. The inline-4 is paired with an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission while the V-6 gets a 9-speed automatic. The V-6 also has the option of all-wheel drive. We’re not expecting any changes in the powertrain department.

We’re also not expecting prices to deviate much from current levels. This means the 2018 model’s starting price should stay close to the 2017 model’s $32,820 sticker.

Acura will reveal the 2018 TLX on April 11. The car will make its formal debut the following day at the 2017 New York auto show. To learn about some of the other vehicles set to appear, head to our dedicated hub.