Buick Velite 5 teased, Nissan Leaf spied, Nissan GT-R Track revealed: Today’s Car News

The Chevrolet Volt will be rebadged a Buick Velite 5 for the Chinese market. The car is the first of a handful of new electrified models Buick will offer in China. Another will be a pure electric.
Speaking of electric cars, Nissan’s next-generation Leaf has just been spied. We’re expecting more range and a design resembling Nissan’s IDS concept car from the 2015 Tokyo auto show.
Another Nissan making headlines is an updated GT-R Track Edition. The car benefits from many of the upgrades of the insane Nismo model but sticks with the standard GT-R’s powerplant.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
Chevy Volt turned into Buick Velite 5 for China
2018 Nissan Leaf spy shots
2017 Nissan GT-R Track Edition headed for the Big Apple
Audi, Chevy make appearances in new Ferris Bueller's Day Off campaign for Domino's
Tesla Model 3 range higher than Bolt EV, hints Musk
E15 gasoline faces stronger headwinds as more states move to ban it
Bloodhound SSC land speed record attempt delayed by a year
California unanimously votes to keep current emissions regs: another looming loss for Trump?
More details on SVO-enhanced Land Rover Discovery
Renault Zoe electric car owners can double their range by upgrading leased batteries
