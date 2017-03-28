More details on SVO-enhanced Land Rover Discovery

Mar 28, 2017
2017 Land Rover Discovery

2017 Land Rover Discovery

Jaguar Land Rover’s in-house tuner SVO has already brought us the brilliant Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR. But building high-performance vehicles isn’t solely what SVO is about.

SVO is also looking at developing ultimate off-roaders wearing “SVX” badges, the first of which is tipped to be based on the Land Rover Discovery.

Speaking with Auto Express at this month’s 2017 Geneva auto show, SVO boss John Edwards said he imagined an SVO-enhanced Discovery as sitting somewhere between a Camel Trophy off-road adventure vehicle and a Dakar rally off-road racer. It’s a concept similar to the one pioneered by Ford with its original F-150 Raptor.

Edwards didn’t reveal details on what modifications such a vehicle might feature but he’s previously mentioned upgrades such as taller ride heights, off-roading wheel and tire combinations, and some cutting-edge off-roading technology similar to what we saw on 2015’s Land Rover Discovery Vision concept. Some of these included road-scanning lasers, an off-road self-driving mode, and a camera-based transparent hood feature allowing you to scout wheel position.

Edwards also didn’t reveal when we might see an SVO-enhanced Discovery, but he did say the tuner planned to launch a halo product each year for the next three or four years. In addition to the SVO-enhanced Discovery, the tuner is also working on a high-performance Jaguar F-Pace.

