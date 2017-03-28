Ring Brothers stop by Jay Leno's Garage with the Madam V Cadillac

Follow Jeff Add to circle



Mike and Jim Ring are becoming fast friends with Jay Leno. The Wisconsin-based builders behind Ring Brothers seem to pop by the Big Dog Garage on a near constant basis lately, but they're doing so for good reason. It's always about the impressive builds flowing forth from the brothers' shop and onto the SEMA stage.

The latest attention getter started life as a 1948 Cadillac... and a 2015 Cadillac ATS-V. Oh, and a 2016 ATS-V and another old Cadillac as well.

It's called the Madam V, and it's a restomodded Cadillac coupe that's been given a ton of modern touches. Most notable of those would be the chassis and running gear bits from the ATS-V. This means you can expect to find the 464-horsepower twin-turbocharged V-6 from the more modern Caddy. You'll also find all of the modern tech pieces inside the cabin, as a lot of those items were swapped in under the shapely skin of the donor 1948 model.

There is a ton of custom work involved in a build like this and Leno and the Ring brothers walk through as much as they can while the car is in the garage. The headlights up front? Those are taken from the modern cars, but they reworked into a new housing so they appear to be original round headlamps. They still swivel when the steering wheel is turned just like they would on the ATS-V.

The fuel filler is still located in the rear tail light, but it's a modern style filler. There's a rearview camera and rearview mirror that are both integrated using a camera found on the backside of the sharkfin radio antenna. It's a great mashup of old meets new in a custom blend that the Ring brothers' shop is rather good at crafting.