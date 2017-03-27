Tesla: What’s new for 2017

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2017 Tesla Model S Enlarge Photo

Tesla is gearing up for its highly-anticipated Model 3 which is scheduled to enter production this July. The car, expected to arrive as a 2018 model, has already racked up hundreds of thousands of pre-orders and will keep the company extremely busy for the next several years.

Tesla's existing products haven’t been forgotten, though, with both the Model S and related Model X continually being updated with performance improvements and new features.

For anyone looking to order a Tesla car today, here are the latest updates you’ll find.

2017 Tesla Model S:

60 and 60D base models to be discontinued April 16, 2017; 75 and 75D to become new base models.

100D added for 2017.

Ludicrous Plus mode added for P100D.

Glass roof available.

Enhanced Autopilot driver assist feature utilizing more sensors available.

Full self-driving hardware available.

2017 Tesla Model X:

60D base model discontinued for 2017; 75D is current base model.

100D added for 2017.

Ludicrous Plus mode added for P100D.

Enhanced Autopilot driver assist feature utilizing more sensors available.

Full self-driving hardware available.

