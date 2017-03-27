Tesla: What’s new for 2017

Mar 27, 2017
2017 Tesla Model S

2017 Tesla Model S

Tesla is gearing up for its highly-anticipated Model 3 which is scheduled to enter production this July. The car, expected to arrive as a 2018 model, has already racked up hundreds of thousands of pre-orders and will keep the company extremely busy for the next several years.

Tesla's existing products haven’t been forgotten, though, with both the Model S and related Model X continually being updated with performance improvements and new features.

For anyone looking to order a Tesla car today, here are the latest updates you’ll find.

2017 Tesla Model S:

  • 60 and 60D base models to be discontinued April 16, 2017; 75 and 75D to become new base models.
  • 100D added for 2017.
  • Ludicrous Plus mode added for P100D.
  • Glass roof available.
  • Enhanced Autopilot driver assist feature utilizing more sensors available.
  • Full self-driving hardware available.

2017 Tesla Model X:

  • 60D base model discontinued for 2017; 75D is current base model.
  • 100D added for 2017.
  • Ludicrous Plus mode added for P100D.
  • Enhanced Autopilot driver assist feature utilizing more sensors available.
  • Full self-driving hardware available.

