Lincoln debuts advanced head-up display for 2017...
Tesla: What’s new for 2017 Electric Cars
2017 Tesla Model SEnlarge Photo
Tesla is gearing up for its highly-anticipated Model 3 which is scheduled to enter production this July. The car, expected to arrive as a 2018 model, has already racked up hundreds of thousands of pre-orders and will keep the company extremely busy for the next several years.
Tesla's existing products haven’t been forgotten, though, with both the Model S and related Model X continually being updated with performance improvements and new features.
For anyone looking to order a Tesla car today, here are the latest updates you’ll find.
