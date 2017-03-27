2017 Nissan GT-R Track Edition headed for the Big Apple

News
At the more comfort-oriented end of the spectrum is the GT-R Premium model and at the opposite, more track-focused end is the Nismo model. Now, Nissan has a version that splits the difference. The new 2017 Nissan GT-R Track Edition fits between the base model and the loony Nismo model in the lineup. It uses the base engine, if a twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter V-6 pumping out 565 Japanese ponies can be called base (perhaps it can compared to the Nismo's 600-hp version), but it uses elements from the Nismo.
To improve performance, the GT-R Track Edition’s body has additional adhesive bonding (in addition to spot welding) to increase rigidity versus the GT-R Premium model. The suspension is tuned by Nismo to both reduce weight and add roll stiffness, again versus the GT-R Premium. The tires, 255/40R20 front and 285/35R20 rear Dunlop Sports Maxx GT600 run flats, are also Nismo-spec.
The front fenders are also Nismo parts, as are the 20-inch forged alloy wheels and carbon-fiber rear spoiler.
2017 Nissan GT-R Track EditionEnlarge Photo
Inside, the Track Edition gets a red and black theme, with grippy, leather-upholstered Recaro seats. Standard interior features include the NissanConnect infotainment system with navigation and access to mobile apps, a rearview camera, and a Bose audio system with active noise cancellation.
The new 2017 Nissan GT-R Track Edition is set to make its public debut at the New York auto show in April and is scheduled to go on sale late this summer with a starting price of $129,585. Note, however, that it appears that dealers won't stock this car. It will be offered by order only.
