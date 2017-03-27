Mazzanti is new technical partner of LMP2 team Cetilar Villorba Corse

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Italian supercar Mazzanti, maker of the 1,000-horsepower Evantra Millecavalli, has joined forces with Italian racing team Cetilar Villorba Corse.

Cetilar Villorba Corse competes in a number of endurance events, the premier one being the 24 Hours of Le Mans in which it competes in the LMP2 class. The team is made up of drivers Andrea Belicchi, Roberto Lacorte and Giorgio Sernagiotto and competes with a Dallara P217 chassis.

Mazzanti will serve as technical partner to the team, with its R&D team to work closely with Cetilar Villorba Corse’s drivers and engineers. This will enable both sides to share data, testing results and other technological capabilities. For Mazzanti, the ultimate goal is to gain experience to help further increase the performance of its cars.

“This technical partnership between my company Mazzanti Automobili and the LMP2 team Cetilar Villorba Corse represents a great increase of the global know-how from which we can derive new solutions” Mazzanti CEO and founder Luca Mazzanti said in a statement. “The great passion for what is truly Italian and the substantial technical competences of both our realities, result in strong synergies that will determine improvements on our automobiles, from which our clients will benefit first.”

The partnership is similar to the one between rival supercar marque Zenvo and Swiss racing team Rebellion Racing which also competes in the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Rebellion Racing will also be competing in the LMP2 class this year but ultimately the team aims to return to the LMP1 privateer class.