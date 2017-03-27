Bugatti Chiron reviewed, Lagonda brand confirmed, Putin’s limo spied: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Cars like the Bugatti Chiron don’t need reviews to sell. But for those of us that can only dream of experiencing the $2.6 million beauty, our in-depth first drive review lays it all out.

There will soon be a new player in the ultra-luxury arena, and its name is Lagonda. Judging by the latest comments of CEO Andy Palmer, Aston Martin appears to be finally ready to return Lagonda to standalone brand status.

Speaking of ultra-luxury brands, a sedan blending Bentley and Rolls-Royce design cues has been spotted testing. The sedan is destined to be the next presidential limo for Vladimir Putin.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

