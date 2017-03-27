David Brown Automotive announces follow-up to Speedback GT

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Startup coachbuilder David Brown Automotive burst onto the scene in 2014 with the deliciously-retro Speedback GT. The car featured a body inspired by the lines of the Aston Martin DB5 but rode on the much more modern bones of a Jaguar XK.

In the coming months, David Brown will unveil its next car, code-named Project 2. To build excitement, the company has released three teaser shots, one for each of three special launch editions.

In development for over a year and designed under the heading "The Original Remastered," Project 2 will once again feature a retro design combined with modern mechanicals. David Brown says the car will also benefit from new colors and bespoke interior options developed specifically for it.

Production of Project 2 will take place at David Brown’s new plant under construction in Silverstone, United Kingdom. The plant opens in May and will become the new headquarters for David Brown. The company is currently operating out of nearby Coventry.

Deliveries of Project 2 are scheduled to start in September.