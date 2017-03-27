David Brown Automotive announces follow-up to Speedback GT

Mar 27, 2017
Follow Viknesh

Teaser for David Brown ‘Project 2’

Startup coachbuilder David Brown Automotive burst onto the scene in 2014 with the deliciously-retro Speedback GT. The car featured a body inspired by the lines of the Aston Martin DB5 but rode on the much more modern bones of a Jaguar XK.

In the coming months, David Brown will unveil its next car, code-named Project 2. To build excitement, the company has released three teaser shots, one for each of three special launch editions.

In development for over a year and designed under the heading "The Original Remastered," Project 2 will once again feature a retro design combined with modern mechanicals. David Brown says the car will also benefit from new colors and bespoke interior options developed specifically for it.

Production of Project 2 will take place at David Brown’s new plant under construction in Silverstone, United Kingdom. The plant opens in May and will become the new headquarters for David Brown. The company is currently operating out of nearby Coventry.

Deliveries of Project 2 are scheduled to start in September.

HI-RES GALLERY: Teaser for David Brown ‘Project 2’
Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2017 Bugatti Chiron first drive review: the king of the exotics 2017 Bugatti Chiron first drive review: the king of the exotics
Audi rules out modern Quattro sports car, again Audi rules out modern Quattro sports car, again
David Brown Automotive announces follow-up to Speedback GT David Brown Automotive announces follow-up to Speedback GT
2017 Russian presidential limo (Kortezh) spy shots 2017 Russian presidential limo (Kortezh) spy shots
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Get FREE Dealer Quotes

From dealers near you
Go!

Research New Cars

Go!


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.