Self-driving Uber tests on hold after Arizona crash

Mar 27, 2017
Uber self-driving prototype in San Francisco

Uber self-driving prototype in San Francisco

One of Uber’s self-driving prototypes ended up on its side after a high-speed crash in Tempe, Arizona on Saturday.

Fresco News has a Twitter post showing the crash site and reports that there were no injuries.

While local police have confirmed that Uber’s prototype was not responsible for the crash, a company spokesperson told Bloomberg that further testing will be on hold until the crash is fully investigated internally.

There was an Uber engineer behind the wheel and one colleague in the front passenger seat at the time of the crash, which was caused by another driving failing to give way.

Uber began testing its Volvo XC90-based self-driving prototypes in Arizona late last year after it was banned from testing in California because it lacked a permit. Uber has since applied for a permit to test the prototypes in California as well. The ridesharing giant also has been testing prototypes in Pennsylvania.

The crash is the latest in a string of recent incidents that have troubled Uber. The company is facing several scandals ranging from allegations of sexual harassment in the workplace to video showing CEO Travis Kalanick arguing with an Uber driver over fares. Uber is also facing a lawsuit from Alphabet’s self-driving car unit Waymo over allegations of stolen technology and infringement of patents, and its President stepped down in March after just six months in the job.

