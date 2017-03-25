Ferrari 812 Superfast, McLaren F1 successor, TRD-enhanced Lexus LC: This Week’s Top Photos

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Ferrari 812 Superfast Enlarge Photo

This week we were given a taste of Ferrari’s 812 Superfast on the move. In a video released by the Italian firm, we see the V-12 grand tourer tearing up a stretch of winding road, and the sights and sounds are simply stunning.

1965 Ford Mustang with VIN ending in 00002 Enlarge Photo

This car is very likely the first Ford Mustang coupe ever built. It’s a rare pre-production Mustang built in the early months of 1964, and it’s going under the hammer.

Teaser for McLaren BP23 F1 successor launching in 2019 Enlarge Photo

McLaren this week gave us a preview of its upcoming F1 successor in the form of a teaser sketch. Code-named the BP23, the car, due in 2019, and will be the fastest, most powerful and most aerodynamic McLaren road car to date. Just 106 will be built to match the build run of the F1.

2018 Mercedes-AMG GLC63 Coupe spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

Another upcoming car we’re looking forward to is Mercedes-AMG’s GLC63. It may not be practical, but the idea of a fastback compact SUV powered by a twin-turbocharged V-8 is the kind of bonkers love.

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

Another upcoming Mercedes model is the next-generation GLE. Our latest spy shots are the most revealing yet, revealing for the first time the new mid-size SUV with its production body and lights.

2018 Lexus LC 500h fitted with TRD exterior parts Enlarge Photo

Toyota motorsport department TRD this week revealed some performance upgrades for the Lexus LC. They not only improve the performance of the car but also the looks.

Callaway C21 AeroWagon based on the C7 Chevrolet Corvette - Image via Pete Callaway Enlarge Photo

Jay Leno recently took a look at Callaway’s new C21 AeroWagon based on the C7 Chevrolet Corvette. On hand to present the car was Callaway founder Reeves Callaway and his son Peter.

Teaser for Elextra electric supercar Enlarge Photo

There’s a four-door, four-seat electric supercar in the works from a Swiss startup called Elextra. The company is promising a 0-62 mph time of less than 2.3 seconds, which would make its car the quickest accelerating production model on the planet.