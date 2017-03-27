Want a new Koenigsegg? You'd better be patient

Follow Jeff Add to circle



Koenigsegg Regera, 2017 Geneva auto show

Let's say that you're a wealthy man or woman, and you have a need for speed. You have the means to buy any vehicle you want, and you have a pretty good idea of what you're looking for. The Swedes have a pretty amazing rocketship for sale and it wears a Koenigsegg label. You want one and you have the cash in hand to buy one. Good for you! Now you'll just have to wait four years until you can put a new one in your garage.

Koenigsegg builds a limited number of vehicles per year. The performance statistics are massive and so are the price tags that come with vehicles like the Agera, the One:1 and recently-launched Regera. The waiting list for a new Koenigsegg currently stretches to around four to five years. According to an interview with Road & Track, Koenigsegg is working to get this number down, especially since there's never been so many rivals on offer. Aston Martin, Bugatti, McLaren, Mercedes-AMG and Pagani are all offering high-performance cars with similar price tags.

The goal is to get production times to a point where it could support a waiting list of two to two and a half years. Right now, Koenigsegg is able to build between 16 and 20 cars in a given year. That number needs to be closer to 25 and 30 cars to help reduce the time it takes to deliver a car.

Koenigsegg aren't the only producers with waiting lists, of course. If you want one Singer's retro-styled Porsches, you're going to wait somewhere in the neighborhood of three years for the privilege of putting one in your garage.

Is this a turn off to some well-heeled shoppers? It has to be. Are others willing to deal with the wait? Clearly.