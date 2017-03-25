Can you spot the Bentley in this gigantic image?

Follow Jeff Add to circle



Bentley Gigapixel image Enlarge Photo

Remember that time when Bentley created an amazing Gigapixel image to show off one of its sedans? The British automaker used San Francisco and the Golden Gate bridge as the setting for a unique photographic experience, wherein you could start from far away and zoom in seemingly impossibly close yet still have a remarkable level of sharpness and clarity.

Bentley is back at, and this time the setting is Dubai, where you'll have to zoom in to spot the Flying Spur W12 S parked down below. You can check out the zoomable image by clicking here.

It's another amazing imagery trick, and it works by combining a series of images to create one seamless zoom experience. Your point of view starts atop the Cayan Tower, and from there you're able to take in the astounding 57.7 billion pixels captured in this photograph.

Using technology originally designed by NASA to take panoramic photos of the Martian landscape, the team took 1,825 individual shots to form the single image. This required 48 hours to process and the actual image took 18 hours to download.

Once you zoom in, you'll find the Flying Spur sitting under the Dubai sun. It's a pretty cool way to highlight Bentley's attention to the details. From the widest and largest points down to the smallest bit, it's clear that Bentley wants you to know it's thinking about all of it.