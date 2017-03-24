2019 Ford Explorer, Dodge Demon, Polestar's Future: The Week In Reverse

Mar 24, 2017
2019 Ford Explorer spy shots - Image via Tom Poeschel

The 2019 Ford Explorer has been spotted; Dodge teased the Demon, again; and we took a look at Polestar's future within Volvo. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

A prototype for Ford's next-generation Explorer has been spotted testing on public roads. Set for the 2019 model year, we should see the new Explorer make its debut next year.

Edd China announced he's leaving the 'Wheeler Dealers' TV show to pursue other interests. The latest series of changes implemented by Discovery Channel's Velocity network forced the host to make the tough call.

Dodge released yet another teaser for the 2018 Challenger SRT Demon this week. This time it revealed that the new muscle car will have a transbrake straight from the factory, which is no joke to most drag racers.

McLaren released a sketch of its newest hypercar, which is currently code-named BP23. Set to be the successor to the infamous F1, the new exotic will be a three-seater with the driver front and center.

We sat down with Henrik Fries, vice president of product strategy and R&D for Volvo's Polestar division to talk about the future of the performance brand. In short, the future include electrification, and the current range of Polestars without electrons aren't long for this world.

