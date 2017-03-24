Ferrari celebrates 70th anniversary with limited-edition Hublot watch





Ferrari has 70 on its mind. To celebrate its 70th birthday, the Italian supercar maker is offering 70 historic liveries for each of its five models, meaning up to 350 cars can be in the program.

Now, Ferrari has tapped its longtime watchmaking partner, Hublot, to create something extra special to mark the iconic brand’s 70th anniversary. The Swiss and the Italians have joined forces to bring what they call the Techframe Ferrari 70 Years Tourbillon Chronograph to life. How many will be sold? A total of 210, 70 of each in three versions.

Hublot calls it a “singular timepiece with the soul of Ferrari,” inspired by the Ferrari Design Center’s approach to crafting precision with soul. Those are quite a few superlative words, but we have to admit, the watch itself certainly does seem up to snuff for a Ferrari-branded product.

The watch's look was designed by Ferrari, under Head of Design Flavio Manzoni. Watchmaker and automotive designer came together to develop the chassis of the watch with a lattice structure. Hublot says the design is unique to the watchmaking world and offers maximum strength with zero weight compromises. Kind of like a Ferrari LaFerrari’s carbon fiber monocoque.

Hublot Techframe Ferrari 70 Years Tourbillon Chronograph Enlarge Photo

With minimalism in mind, the watch also ensures utmost legibility with the dial actually holding the chronograph counters. The crown at four o’clock, raised by a black titanium-coated insert and decorated with Ferrari’s prancing horse, also helps reduce the overall size of the timepiece.

The Techframe Ferrari 70 Years Tourbillon Chronograph will be assembled in King Gold, PEEK Carbon, and Titanium. Each finish will be limited to 70 units, making the watch a prime candidate as a future collectible.

It’s also your next shot at owning a Ferrari-branded Hublot after the watchmaker collaborated on the MP-05 LaFerrari. That watch was introduced to mark the launch of the LaFerrari flagship for the brand and was limited to just 50 units.

--Sean Szymkowski