Group led by AC Cars buys bankrupt sports car startup Zenos

Mar 24, 2017
2016 Zenos E10 R

2016 Zenos E10 R

In January, we learned that British sports car startup Zenos had entered administration, a process similar to bankruptcy protection.

A group led by fellow British sports car brand AC Cars, maker of the legendary AC Cobra, has since acquired the rights to the Zenos name and all of the company’s remaining assets. Among the assets are the rights to Zenos’ E10 track car and planned E11 and E12 models. (The E11 is to be a convertible version of the E10 with a soft-top roof, while the E12 is to be an enclosed version.)

The information was revealed to Autocar by AC boss Alan Lubinsky. He said the main issue with Zenos was that the company’s cars were too expensive to build. He said the group that acquired Zenos plan to keep the company running, possibly under the new name AC Zenos.

“The engineering of the [E10] is fantastic and can definitely spawn other cars in the future,” Lubinsky told Autocar. “We will continue with the current car and, in parallel, we will consider other cars.”

It’s still early days but Lubinsky said there were synergies to explore, such as sharing of parts between Zenos’ cars and AC’s Cobra models. Production of Zenos models could also end up being integrated with AC’s own production facilities.

