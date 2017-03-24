DS wants a hybrid sports car

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



DS E-Tense concept, 2016 Geneva Motor Show Enlarge Photo

PSA Group’s new luxury brand DS has shown it’s capable of building an SUV capable of competing with Germany’s best, at least when it comes to appearance and technology. Now the automaker wants to take on its rivals in the electrified sports car arena.

According to Evo, DS has plans for several new models, one of which is a hybrid sports car to serve as a technology flagship for the brand. DS has already given us a taste of what the car could be like with its E-Tense concept unveiled at the 2016 Geneva auto show.

While the E-Tense concept was powered solely by electric motors, DS is said to be planning a hybrid powertrain for its production sports car. Most of DS’s upcoming cars will offer plug-in hybrid powertrains in range-topping trim, mimicking a similar strategy at Volvo.

DS is working with Exagon Motors and two firms from Canada on technology for high-performance electrified powertrains, and some of this technology could potentially be utilized for the sports car. Exagon Motors, a spinoff of French racing team Exagon Engineering, has previously shown an electric sports car.

Unfortunately, it might be some time until the sports car is launched. DS will be launching new SUVs in the immediate future, and its parent company already has a lot on its plate with the recent purchase of Opel from General Motors and a potential purchase of Proton, the parent company of Lotus.