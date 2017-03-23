Porsche: What's new for 2017

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2017 Porsche Panamera Enlarge Photo

Porsche’s lineup may be small, but the automaker keeps things interesting with the many model variants it has an offer. It’s a formula that seems to be working as Porsche raked in 238,000 deliveries in 2016—a remarkable figure when you consider that the automaker operates in the pricier end of town.

The 2017 model year sees a lot of changes to the lineup. The big news is the arrival of a redesigned Panamera, but the sports car models have seen their fair share of changes, too.

Here’s what's new for Porsche in 2017.

2017 Porsche Macan:

Base model with turbocharged inline-4 added.

GTS model with twin-turbocharged V-6 added.

Available Performance Package for Turbo model added.

2017 Porsche Cayenne:

Updated infotainment system with 7.0-inch touchscreen display added.

Available Platinum special edition trim added for base model and S E-Hybrid.

Redesigned model expected to be introduced for 2018.

2017 Porsche Panamera:

Redesigned model introduced for 2017.

Available in base (turbocharged V-6), 4 (turbocharged V-6), 4S (twin-turbocharged V-6) and Turbo (twin-turbocharged V-8) models.

Available in standard and long-wheelbase Executive body styles.

All models fitted with 8-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Rear- or all-wheel drive fitted depending on model.

Available Sport Turismo wagon body style to be introduced for 2018.

Available 4 E-Hybrid plug-in hybrid model to be introduced for 2018.

Available Turbo S E-Hybrid model to be introduced for 2018.

2017 Porsche 718 Boxster and Cayman:

Updated model introduced for 2017.

Updates include revised looks, new turbocharged engines and new 718 name.

Available in base (turbocharged flat-4) and S (turbocharged flat-4) models.

6-speed manual fitted as standard and 7-speed dual-clutch transmission available.

Rear-wheel drive standard.

2017 Porsche 911:

Updated model introduced for 2017.

Updates include revised looks, new turbocharged engines and new infotainment system.

Available in Carrera (twin-turbocharged flat-6), Carrera S (twin-turbocharged flat-6), Carrera 4 (twin-turbocharged flat-6), Carrera 4S (twin-turbocharged flat-6), Carrera GTS (twin-turbocharged flat-6), Targa (twin-turbocharged flat-6), Targa 4 (twin-turbocharged flat-6), Targa 4S (twin-turbocharged flat-6), Targa GTS (twin-turbocharged flat-6), Turbo (twin-turbocharged flat-6), Turbo S (twin-turbocharged flat-6), GT3 (flat-6) and GT3 RS (flat-6) models.

7-speed manual fitted as standard and 7-speed dual-clutch transmission available.

Rear- or all-wheel drive fitted depending on model.

Coupe or convertible body styles depending on model.

Updated GT3 with standard 6-speed manual and available 7-speed dual-clutch transmission to be introduced for 2018.

GT2 model expected to be introduced for 2018.

Redesigned model expected to be introduced for 2019.

