Former ‘Top Gear USA’ hosts tease new project





Cast of Top Gear USA Enlarge Photo

The second series of The BBC’s "Top Gear" seems to be finding its stride once more. "The Grand Tour," featuring our favorite trio of Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May, has found success on Amazon. Americans are once again getting a "Top Gear" variant all our own with the confirmation of "Top Gear America" coming to BBC America.

It appears that all is well when it comes to shows featuring dudes playing with cars.

And now it looks like there may be some additional competition looking to capture viewership from three familiar faces.

Tanner Foust, Rutledge Wood, and Adam Ferrara, who you may remember from the now defunct "Top Gear USA," have teased a new project via Wood’s official Instagram account. The photo shows the three amigos posing in front of an American flag with tire tracks leading to an unknown vehicle, following a brief comment by Wood stating: “Can’t wait to show you what we’ve been working on!”

Rutledge Wood Instagram post Enlarge Photo

Jalopnik reports a source close to the project stated the three hosts and crew are “developing a new project that takes them all over America featuring more ridiculous automotive adventures.” Sounds a tad like a homegrown variant of "The Grand Tour."

The report goes on to state Anonymous Content has been tapped as the project’s production company. That's promising because Anonymous Content has been responsible for shows such as "Mr. Robot" and "True Detective." However, it’s unknown if this new project is heading to a cable network, if it will land on a subscription-based service such as Netflix, or if it will just be a web series.

We’ll never turn down another show for gearheads, especially if Foust, Wood, and Ferrara continue to hone their on-camera chemistry as they did toward the final season of "Top Gear USA."

--Sean Szymkowski