How the Rimac Concept_One's torque vectoring system does it all





The adoption of the electric motor into the automobile is changing many facets of the automotive industry at large. From entire propulsion methods, to power increases, and torque vectoring, we seem to merely be at the beginning.

One of the more intriguing applications of electric motors comes from the Rimac Concept_One, which also utilizes what the company calls the “Rimac All Wheel Torque Vectoring System” or RAWTV. Rimac says the system even covers the duties of traditional ABS and ESP systems, all while doing it faster and in a more precise fashion.

ALSO SEE: How does the Rimac Concept_One fare against a Bugatti Veyron?

With an electric motor at each wheel, the system is able to control the torque produced by each motor 100 times per second. Rimac compares the agility of the system to a cheetah, as the Rimac Concept_One is able to control the maximum grip for each tire through its own algorithms.

The Concept_One produces more than 1,000 horsepower, and the RAWTV system works with several systems and sensors to make the car to exactly what the driver wants. It communicates with accelerometers, gyroscopes, steering angle sensors, and wheel speed sensors to determine what is happening with the car, then sends the appropriate power to each motor.

DON'T MISS: Rimac adds power, battery capacity to Concept_One electric supercar

Not only that, but RAWTV can also bring out a few different personalities. With the turn of a knob, the vehicle can be set to understeer, provide neutral handling response, or to oversteer if you’re feeling gutsy.

All of that clockwork beneath helps the Rimac Concept_One accelerate from 0-62 mph in just 2.5 seconds and reach a top speed of 220 mph. But if you have your eyes on one of these beauts, the Croation firm has built just eight vehicles for customers.

--Sean Szymkowski

_______________________________________

Follow Motor Authority on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.



