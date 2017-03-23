Dodge Demon transbrake, Elextra electric supercar, Mercedes-AMG GLC63: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2018 Mercedes-AMG GLC63 Coupe spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is shaping up to be a dedicated drag racer you can drive on the streets. In Dodge’s latest teaser for the Demon, we learned of yet another track technology that’s appearing for the first time on a production car.

A Swiss firm by the name of Elextra has released the first photos of an electric supercar currently in the works. If it reaches production, Elextra’s car will be the quickest in the world, or so the company claims.

Another car in the works is the Mercedes-AMG GLC63 Coupe. Yes, AMG’s tuners have decided to shoehorn a twin-turbocharged V-8 into the engine bay of Mercedes’ baby coupe-like SUV.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Dodge Demon comes with transbrake straight from the factory

Elextra supercar promises 0-62 mph time in under 2.3 seconds

2018 Mercedes-AMG GLC63 Coupe spy shots

Tale of two hatches: New 2018 Toyota Sienna and 2018 Toyota Yaris unveiled

2019 Volvo XC40 spy shots

Faster electric car fast charging: test site in Fremont, VW plans 300 kw-plus

New F1 Experiences package lets you tour the track, pit lane

Fiat Chrysler, Volkswagen, other companies investigated for diesel fraud in France

Most new Audi RS models will be SUVs

Tesla Model 3: beta phase to be skipped, will go straight to production?