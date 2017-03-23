Dodge Demon transbrake, Elextra electric supercar, Mercedes-AMG GLC63: Car News Headlines

News
2018 Mercedes-AMG GLC63 Coupe spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-MedienEnlarge Photo
The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is shaping up to be a dedicated drag racer you can drive on the streets. In Dodge’s latest teaser for the Demon, we learned of yet another track technology that’s appearing for the first time on a production car.
A Swiss firm by the name of Elextra has released the first photos of an electric supercar currently in the works. If it reaches production, Elextra’s car will be the quickest in the world, or so the company claims.
Another car in the works is the Mercedes-AMG GLC63 Coupe. Yes, AMG’s tuners have decided to shoehorn a twin-turbocharged V-8 into the engine bay of Mercedes’ baby coupe-like SUV.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
Dodge Demon comes with transbrake straight from the factory
Elextra supercar promises 0-62 mph time in under 2.3 seconds
2018 Mercedes-AMG GLC63 Coupe spy shots
Tale of two hatches: New 2018 Toyota Sienna and 2018 Toyota Yaris unveiled
2019 Volvo XC40 spy shots
Faster electric car fast charging: test site in Fremont, VW plans 300 kw-plus
New F1 Experiences package lets you tour the track, pit lane
Fiat Chrysler, Volkswagen, other companies investigated for diesel fraud in France
Most new Audi RS models will be SUVs
Tesla Model 3: beta phase to be skipped, will go straight to production?
