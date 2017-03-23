New F1 Experiences package lets you tour the track, pit lane

Mar 23, 2017
Albert Park, home of the Formula One Australian Grand Prix

Albert Park, home of the Formula One Australian Grand Prix

Ahead of the 2017 Formula One World Championship season opener in Melbourne, Australia this weekend, F1’s new owner Liberty Media has announced the first of its strategies aimed at improving the spectacle of the sport.

F1 is launching its own ticketing and travel packages through which fans will be able to acquire much greater access than ever before. For example, fans for the first time will be able to tour the track and walk the pit lane prior to races, including during lead-up events such as the F2 and GP3 races.

The fully customizable packages are organized by sport events travel expert QuintEvents and include options for driver meet and greets, VIP hospitality and hotel stay. The packages start at approximately $700 and can be ordered via the website www.F1Experiences.com.

Typical package options include:

  • Carefully selected grandstand seats, hospitality or VIP access to the Formula One Paddock Club
  • Access to the circuits including guided bus tours
  • Paddock tours
  • Exclusive welcome parties with racing legends past and present
  • Expert hosts giving unique insights into the F1 race weekend
  • Best available hotels
  • Daily transfers direct into the circuits
  • Exclusive merchandise and premiums

Places will be limited so interested fans should book early.

