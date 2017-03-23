Elextra supercar promises 0-62 mph time in under 2.3 seconds

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



A Swiss firm by the name of Elextra has announced plans for an electric supercar that promises to be the fastest accelerating car ever produced. The company boasts a 0-62 mph time of less than 2.3 seconds for its car which so far has only been shown in a handful of teasers. (The Tesla Model S P100D is currently the quickest with its 0-60 time of 2.4 seconds.)

Unlike conventional supercars, Elextra’s car features four doors and four seats. It also features an all-wheel-drive system likely generated by positioning electric motors at each axle. A similar concept was previewed in the form of the four-door GLM G4 electric supercar unveiled at the 2016 Paris auto show.

Responsible for the Elextra is Swiss designer Robert Palm. He’s the founder of Swiss design firm Classic Factory and was also responsible for the deliciously-retro lines of the Lyonheart K sports car. One of his main goals for Elextra was to combine his love of classic design with modern technology.

“The idea behind Elextra is to combine pure lines reminding of the most exciting Italian supercars of the past, whilst being resolutely forward looking thanks to its low, sleek and beautiful design, paired with today's most advanced technology,” Palm said.

Production of Elextra’s car will be handled by an independent vehicle manufacturer based in Stuttgart, Germany. Just 100 examples are destined to be built. Elextra says it will release further details in the coming months.