Watch how Bugatti abuses its cars to ensure they handle big power and tough tracks

It’s common knowledge Bugatti goes above and beyond to produce its extraordinary hypercars, but new video proves the boutique automaker certainly does its due diligence when engineering a vehicle for the most extreme performance conditions.

Video snippets posted to Twitter from James Mill of The Sunday Times show how rigorous Bugatti is when it comes to simulating the scenarios its cars will encounter in the most extreme circumstances. Specifically, Bugatti has created two pretty intense rigs to throw the car or parts of the car around: a suspension test rig and an engine rig.

Here's how @Bugatti ensured the suspension of the new Chiron is up to the task of managing 1500bhp, @ST_Driving #hypercar #billionaireclub pic.twitter.com/1IEKEDQxu9 — James Mills (@squarejames) March 17, 2017

The suspension rig features what looks like giant robotic arms tugging and pulling at the skeleton of the Chiron. The rig is said to ensure the entire suspension is up to the task of “managing 1,500 bhp.” These aren’t gentle tugs, either. The robotic arms pull at the car like two children fighting over the final piece of candy.

If you think that’s impressive, the engine rig is even crazier. Bugatti built the rig to simulate exactly how a flat-out run of the Nürburgring would go for the Chiron’s quad-turbocharged W-16 engine.

The rig throws the heart of the Chiron violently around as it simulates inclines, corners, and drops around the circuit, mimicking the exact G-forces it would experience. It also allows Bugatti to monitor the behavior of the oil and coolant levels under intense pressure.

For those of you who can splurge on a Bugatti, you may sleep well knowing the brand has gone through this much trouble to prove out the engineer behind its multi-million dollar hypercar.

--Sean Szymkowski

