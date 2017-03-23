Volkswagen: What’s new for 2017

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2017 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack Enlarge Photo

Volkswagen’s been in damage control since the revelation in late 2015 of its diesel emissions cheating, and that’s meant we’ve seen little in the way of new products from the brand.

That will start to change come the 2018 model year with new additions like the Atlas as well as an updated Golf and redesigned Tiguan and Touareg all due.

Sadly, that means there’s little in the way of exciting new products for those in the market to buy a car today.

2017 Volkswagen Golf:

Alltrack wagon body style added.

Wolfsburg Edition trim added.

Sport trim added for GTI.

Revised styling and increased power and range for e-Golf.

Updated model to be introduced for 2018.

2017 Volkswagen Jetta:

Range streamlined to S, SE, SEL, and GLI trims.

2017 Volkswagen Beetle:

Limited edition #PinkBeetle added.

All 1.8T models receive more aggressive front and rear bumpers.

2017 Volkswagen Passat:

Forward collision warning and automatic braking made standard.

More features made standard on R-Line trim.

2017 Volkswagen CC:

No changes.

Redesigned model to be introduced for 2019.

2017 Volkswagen Tiguan:

Turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4 made standard across the range.

More standard features added.

Wolfsburg and Sport trims added.

R-Line and SE trims discontinued.

Redesigned model to be introduced for 2018.

2017 Volkswagen Touareg:

More driver assist features made standard including forward collision warning and automatic braking.

Wolfsburg trim added.

Lux trim discontinued.

Redesigned model to be introduced for 2018.

To find out what's new from your favorite brand, click here.