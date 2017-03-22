VW Touareg leaked, McLaren BP23 teased, Mercedes-Benz GLE spied: Today’s Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

Photos of the next-generation Volkswagen Polo and Touareg have hit the web. Only the Touareg is expected in the United States; it should be on sale late this year or early next.

McLaren has released a new teaser sketch for its F1 successor. The car is due in 2019 and will be the fastest, most powerful and most aerodynamic McLaren road car to date.

Engineers from Mercedes are out testing the next-generation GLE. Our latest spy shots are the most revealing yet. For the first time we get to see the vehicle with its production body and lights.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2018 Volkswagen Touareg, Polo leaked

McLaren teases F1 successor, says it will be faster, more powerful than P1

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE spy shots and video

2017 Mazda CX-5 video review

BMW to launch 40 new or updated models in next 2 years

First high-volume VW electric car must arrive by 2020, CEO says, mostly for China

2018 Opel Insignia Country Tourer spy shots

Uber's self-driving software fails about once per mile

Porsche profit per car totaled $17,250 in 2016, could go higher with digital services

Tesla electric cars have quality issues, but owners love them regardless