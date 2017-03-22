2018 Volkswagen Touareg, Polo leaked

Mar 22, 2017
2018 Volkswagen Touareg and Polo leaked - Image via Martin Swart/CAR South Africa

2018 Volkswagen Touareg and Polo leaked - Image via Martin Swart/CAR South Africa

Next-generation versions of the Volkswagen Touareg and Polo have been spotted in South Africa wearing minimal camouflage gear.

The South African edition of CAR has several photos showing the vehicles ahead of their respective launches later this year. Both have already been spied in prototype form on multiple occasions.

The next-generation Polo isn’t expected in the United States but we’ll be seeing the Touareg here. It should arrive in showrooms late this year or early next, as a 2018 model.

The design of the next-generation Touareg is similar to what we saw on the T-Prime GTE concept unveiled at the 2016 Beijing auto show. Up front is an egg-crate grille with horizontal slats that stretch into the headlights. A similar design features on the Arteon fastback sedan that debuted this month at the 2017 Geneva auto show.

We can’t see the vehicle from the rear but again the T-Prime GTE concept should provide some clues.

The design of the Polo is similar to what we see on the current model. The shape remains the same but the front is a bit more angular and resembles the MkVII Golf.

While the Polo’s design hasn’t changed much, there’s a new platform under the skin. That platform is the MQB design found in the Golf and a few other Volkswagen Group vehicles.

The Touareg also adopts a new platform, in this case the latest version of the SUV-spec MLB design that debuted in the latest Audi Q7. Although this platform is capable of fitting third-row seats, the Touareg should stick to a two-row layout to distance itself from the three-row Atlas which goes on sale this spring. We’re also expecting a new flagship SUV similar in size to the T-Prime GTE concept down the road, and this is likely to have three rows of seats, too.

