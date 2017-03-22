Mick Schumacher becomes Mercedes brand ambassador, stars in car comedy video series

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Mercedes-Benz has signed up Mick Schumacher, son of Formula One legend Michael Schumacher, as its newest brand ambassador.

And to kick off the partnership, Schumacher junior, who’s earned himself the nickname Quick Mick because of his winning performance on the race track, is starring in a series of car comedy videos called “Fahrschule Furious.” Fahrschule is German for “driving school.”

In the first episode, Mick meets his driving instructor for the first time. This instructor, German comedian Harry G, happens to have a Mercedes-AMG A45 for 18-year-old Mick to learn on. A little wink from Schumacher junior at the end suggests the instructor will be in for a surprise in later episodes. Mercedes tell us there are four more episodes in the pipeline.

When he’s not on brand ambassador duties for Mercedes, Mick is building up what could end up becoming a formidable motorsport career. This year he makes his debut in the FIA Formula 3 European Championship where he will race for Prema Powerteam, running the Mercedes-AMG Formula 3 engine. He’s already enjoyed some successes in Formula 4.

Sadly for Schumacher senior, the seven-time F1 champion is still recovering from a serious impact to the head caused by a skiing accident on December 29, 2013. For privacy, updates have been rare regarding his condition. The most recent came last November from Ross Brawn, who said there were “encouraging signs” regarding Schumacher’s recovery.