Richard Hammond injured but ‘not dead’ following crash during 'The Grand Tour' taping

Don’t you worry, “The Grand Tour” faithful. Despite having yet another accident, Richard Hammond is “not dead.”

And that comes straight from The Hamster himself, who posted to his personal DriveTribe account to confirm he did indeed have a spill on a motorcycle but was recovering. Hammond was reportedly taping a segment for the second season of Amazon’s “The Grand Tour” when he “came off” the motorcycle at high speed.

The crash left the host unconscious on the side of the road in the South African country Mozambique. It’s unknown what kind of medical attention Hammond received, seeing as the three hosts were in a fairly desolate part of the world. However, co-host Jeremy Clarkson did state to The Sun Hammond was hurt “quite badly.”

“I banged my head, yes, along with pretty much everything else apart from my left thumb, which remains un-bruised. Can't tell you more yet about the how and why of it; that's all for later in the year on the show. As for injuries; well put it this way, I don't think I can get a book out of it,” Hammond wrote on his DriveTribe page. At least we know he’s well enough to paint the incident in a humorous light.

Thankfully, it seems this accident is nowhere near as severe as Hammond’s mishap in 2006, which involved a jet car and much more carnage. The jet car blew a tire and flipped while moving at a dangerously fast 288 mph while filming for The BBC’s "Top Gear."

There’s no word on whether Hammond’s setback will delay further filming of the series, but Hammond himself did say we’d learn the details of his accident later this year as part of an episode of “The Grand Tour.”

--Sean Szymkowski