The Hum Rider Jeep has the upper hand over traffic

Mar 21, 2017
Follow Jeff

If you're Verizon, how do you promote your new Hum platform? This is a system that uses an OBD dongle to transform your older model car by adding accessible diagnostic information, geo fencing, road-side assistance, and location and speed tracking via your smartphone. Apparently, the way to market this is to turn a Jeep Grand Cherokee and into a traffic-defying sky ride. That's what the marketing team at Thinkmodo has done here for Hum.

This is just an outside-the-box way to market the new tool from Verizon. Thinkmodo has taken a Jeep Grand Cherokee and given it an edge. That edge is the ability to lift the Grand Cherokee 9 feet into the air, widen it's track, and use this newly found monster truck mode to ride right over the traffic sitting in front of it. The resulting monster is called the Hum Rider.

DON'T MISS: Futuristic Chinese traffic-straddling bus abandoned, blocking traffic

This wasn't a simple fabrication exercise to get the Jeep to behave like this. According to Mashable, Thinkmodo worked with the mechanical effects team at A2Zfx to create this high-riding machine. It requires more than 300 feet of hydraulic lines and a gas generator to deliver the electricity needed for the hydraulic pumps. 

Now you have a Jeep Cherokee that tips the scales at 8,500 pounds. It needs larger tires to support that weight, and it's also equipped with a number of cameras so it won't rip mirrors off of the sitting ducks below.

While it's just a marketing stunt, the Hum Rider sure would be useful in Los Angeles.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Aston Martin Rapide to ditch V-12, go electric-only route in 2018 Aston Martin Rapide to ditch V-12, go electric-only route in 2018
Hybrid Kinetic says Pininfarina-styled H600 electric sedan coming in 2020 Hybrid Kinetic says Pininfarina-styled H600 electric sedan coming in 2020
2019 Mercedes-AMG S63 Cabriolet spy shots 2019 Mercedes-AMG S63 Cabriolet spy shots
TRD trots out upgrades for Lexus LC TRD trots out upgrades for Lexus LC
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Get FREE Dealer Quotes

From dealers near you
Go!

Research New Cars

Go!


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.