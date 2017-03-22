Nissan: What's new for 2017





2017 Nissan GT-R Enlarge Photo

Nissan is busy for the 2017 model year. While the Japanese brand has no entirely new models in its lineup, it has some news on the performance front, some midcycle updates for its larger SUVs, and it is adding a new small crossover SUV. That small SUV is the Rogue Sport in the U.S. It's not new, though. It's been around for awhile in other markets as the Qashqai.

Performance enthusiasts will be interested in the considerable effort put into Godzilla, the Nissan GT-R. The historically raw supercar gets a bit more civilized this year while adding 20 horsepower. The Nismo model continues with 600 horses and also adds a veneer of refinement to its beastly demeanor.

The largely unloved Sentra turns to a turbocharger to look for love. In so doing, Nissan adds the 188-horsepower SR Turbo and Nismo models, giving its boring economy sedan a bit of kick.

The rest of the updates are minor, but we have them covered. Check them out for yourself, model by model.

2017 Nissan Versa sedan

New SV Special Edition package with 15-inch alloy wheels, fog lights, front fascia chrome accents, variable intermittent windshield wipers, leather-wrapped steering wheel, 5.0-inch color display audio, satellite radio, Bluetooth streaming audio, hands-free text messaging, and a rearview camera.

2017 Nissan Versa Note

New wheel cover design for S Plus and SV grades.

Revised 16-inch alloy wheel design for SL.

2017 Nissan Sentra

Increased front and rear window glass thickness.

Larger front center console.

New Sentra SR Turbo model. Features 1.6-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder that produces 188 horsepower and 177 pound-feet of torque. Offered with continuously variable automatic transmission with manual mode or 6-speed manual. Ten-percent stiffer springs, 23-percent increased front damping, and 50-percent increased rear damping. Larger front disc brakes. Revised steering tuning. Enhanced body structure. Alloy wheels with 205/50R17 all-season tires. Inside, the SR gets heated sport cloth seats.

New 2017 Nissan Sentra Nismo model. Over and above the SR Turbo, the Nismo has monotube rear dampers and unique tuning of the front springs and struts, Nismo-tuned steering, and 215/45ZR18 Michelin Pilot Sport all-season tires. Comes only with the 6-speed manual transmission. Exterior design includes unique front fascia, LED daytime running lights, black grille, and Nismo rear fascia and spoiler. Interior features include Nismo front bucket seats with red stitching, red accents throughout the cabin, Alcantara and leather-wrapped steering wheel, and a dark headliner.

New Nissan Sentra Midnight Edition, offered on Sentra SR and Sentra SR Turbo, features black 17-inch alloy wheels, black mirror caps, black rear spoiler, and available Midnight Edition floor mats.

2017 Nissan Leaf

30-kwh battery now standard for S model, as well as SV and SL.

Leaf SV and SL grades get NissanConnect with Navigation standard. It comes with a 7.0-inch touchscreen, HD radio, and SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link.

2017 Nissan Altima

New Altima SR Midnight Edition for 2.5SR features black alloy wheels and low-profile 235/45R18 all-season tires, black mirror caps, black rear spoiler, LED headlights, remote engine starting, and available Midnight Edition floor mats.

2017 Nissan Maxima

Addition of standard NissanConnect with Navigation featuring Apple CarPlay, 8.0-inch touchscreen, satellite radio, SiriusXM Travel Link, and hands-free text messaging.

New Medallion Package for Platinum grade includes premium spoiler, 18-inch alloy wheels, illuminated kick plates, interior accent lighting, and exterior ground lighting.

New Dynamic Package for SV grade with premium spoiler, 18-inch alloy wheels, illuminated kick plates, and side rocker moldings.

New Maxima SR Midnight Edition features black alloy wheels, black rear spoiler, rear diffuser, and available Midnight Edition floor mats.

2017 Nissan 370Z

No changes of note.

2017 Nissan GT-R