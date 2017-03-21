2019 Mercedes-AMG S63 Cabriolet spy shots

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Mercedes-Benz will soon unveil an updated version of the S-Class sedan. The updates are part of the car’s mid-cycle update and will include a number of visual tweaks plus an overhaul of the powertrains.

Shortly after the updated S-Class sedan makes its debut, similar updates will filter across to other models in the S-Class range such as the S-Class Coupe and S-Class Cabriolet.

Our latest spy shots show a prototype for one of Mercedes-AMG’s versions of the updated S-Class Cabrio, in this case the updated S63 Cabrio. We’ve also spied the updated S63 Coupe, and updated S65 models should also be in the works.

The bumpers fitted to the prototype are new and there also looks to have been some tweaks made to the taillights. The tester also wears AMG’s multi-slatted “Panamericana” grille which is slowly becoming a feature of the Affalterbach tuner’s sportier models.

2019 Mercedes-AMG S63 Cabriolet facelift spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

It’s not clear what mechanical updates are planned but it’s possible we'll see the current model’s twin-turbocharged 5.5-liter V-8 ditched in favor of AMG’s twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8. The 4.0-liter's present highest rating is the 577 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque in AMG's GT R sports car, compared to 577 hp and 664 lb-ft that the 5.5-liter delivers in the current S63 range.

Don't be surprised if AMG also adds the GT R's rear-wheel-steering system to aid handling.

The updated S-Class sedan goes on sale later this year, as a 2018 model. The updated two-door models should arrive next year, as 2019 models.

Stay tuned as development continues.