Audi A8 reveal, Cadillac XT4 spy shots, Lexus LC TRD upgrades: Car News Headlines

Mar 21, 2017
2018 Audi A8 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

2018 Audi A8 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Audi will reveal its redesigned A8 this July. The car will be the first on the market with a self-driving system with Level 3 capability. This means it will be capable of hands-free, eyes-free driving in certain situations.

Cadillac’s upcoming baby crossover, the XT4, has been spied again. The vehicle, which goes on sale next year, will be a key component of Cadillac’s expansion in Europe and other markets outside the United States.

Toyota motorsport department TRD has developed some performance upgrades for the Lexus LC. They not only improve the performance of the car but also the looks.

July 11 reveal for new Audi A8

2019 Cadillac XT4 spy shots

TRD trots out upgrades for Lexus LC

Are you ready for the Volkswagen T-Roc? (It's coming in 2019.)

3 automakers took different roads to same destination: a supercar

2018 Toyota C-HR first drive review

BMW, Mercedes to prune lineups

Germany ramps up Dieselgate probe, searching Audi offices, Volkswagen HQ, law firm

Hybrid Kinetic says Pininfarina-styled H600 electric sedan coming in 2020

2017 hybrid mid-size sedans: all the entries, plus what's due for 2018

