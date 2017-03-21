Audi A8 reveal, Cadillac XT4 spy shots, Lexus LC TRD upgrades: Car News Headlines

News
2018 Audi A8 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-MedienEnlarge Photo
Audi will reveal its redesigned A8 this July. The car will be the first on the market with a self-driving system with Level 3 capability. This means it will be capable of hands-free, eyes-free driving in certain situations.
Cadillac’s upcoming baby crossover, the XT4, has been spied again. The vehicle, which goes on sale next year, will be a key component of Cadillac’s expansion in Europe and other markets outside the United States.
Toyota motorsport department TRD has developed some performance upgrades for the Lexus LC. They not only improve the performance of the car but also the looks.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
